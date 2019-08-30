Reds' Aristides Aquino: Launches 14th homer
Aquino went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and another RBI in Thursday's loss to the Marlins.
Aquino got the scoring started in the first inning with a two-run home run off Robert Dugger, scoring Joey Votto in the process. He later tied the game up in the eighth with an RBI single, scoring Votto once again. With the long ball, the 25-year-old becomes the fastest to 14 home runs, passing Rhys Hoskins. He also set a new rookie record with 14 home runs in a single month, surpassing Cody Bellinger who tallied 13 in June 2017. In terms of Cincinnati's record books, the slugger tied the 14-homer mark in a calendar month set by Greg Vaughn and Hall of Famer Frank Robinson. With three games left in August, there could be a new record holder in town.
