Bedrosian joined the Reds as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
It's something of a surprise to see Bedrosian stuck with a minor-league deal, as he owns a career 3.70 ERA in seven big-league seasons and posted a 2.45 ERA in 14.2 innings last season. He benefited from a .244 BABIP and a 0.0 percent HR/FB rate, however, and his unimpressive 11:6 K:BB may have scared teams off. If he impresses in camp, however, he'll have a good chance to win a bullpen role and could even have an outside chance to pitch in a high-leverage role for a Reds team that traded away closer Raisel Iglesias in December.