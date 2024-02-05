Spiers worked on being more consistent with his slider during 18 innings in the Arizona Fall League, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Spiers added an additional innings in the Fall League after throwing 98 combined innings between the minors and majors in 2023, including stints as a starter and reliever. The right-hander said he pulled his slider while in the majors and was unable to get hitters chase it like minor-league batters. It's unclear in which role the Reds plan for him this spring, but Spiers is part of a big crowd of hurlers looking to stick with the parent club.