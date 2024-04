Spiers allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and three walks while striking out one over four relief innings in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to Milwaukee.

Spiers, who was called up Monday to replace Tejay Antone (elbow), was needed for a bullpen-saving stint. After the Reds had fallen behind, 9-1, in the seventh inning, the game was in the hands of Spiers, who had been part of the rotation at Triple-A Louisville.