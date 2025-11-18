Spiers (elbow) was designated for assignment by the Reds on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Cincinnati needed a 40-man spot for one of its young prospects, and Spiers was a likely choice to be bounced given he's expected to miss most, if not all, of 2026. The right-hander made three appearances (two starts) in the majors this past season before undergoing Tommy John surgery at the end of July. Spiers has put up a 5.69 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over 117 career innings in the majors.