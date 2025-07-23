Reds' Carson Spiers: MRI reveals ligament issues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Spiers (shoulder) underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed ligament issues, MLB.com reports.
Reds manager Terry Francona confirmed the results of the MRI and said Spiers will seek a second opinion. "It's not cut and dry, but there is some concern," Francona said. Spiers first hurt the shoulder in April and was transferred to 60-day injured list in late May.
