Reds manager Terry Francona said Saturday that Spiers will require season-ending Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, Pat Brennan of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Spiers had been in the midst of a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville while working his way back from a shoulder impingement, but he was pulled off the assignment about a week ago after experiencing soreness in his right biceps. He underwent a couple of MRIs since then, and a second opinion confirmed that Tommy John surgery was necessary. No date has been set for Spiers' procedure, but the surgery will be performed by renowned arm specialist Dr. Keith Meister. In addition to missing the remainder of the season, Spiers will be at risk of missing the entire 2026 campaign as well.