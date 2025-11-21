The Reds non-tendered Spiers (elbow) on Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Spiers was DFA'd by the Reds on Tuesday and will now officially leave the organization after not being offered a contract ahead of Friday's deadline. The 28-year-old righty underwent Tommy John surgery in late July and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2026 season.