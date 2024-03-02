Spiers allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings in Friday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.

Spiers made his second Cactus League appearance, entering for multiple innings following starter Brandon Williamson. The right-handed Spiers retired the first two batters in the fourth inning then allowed three two-out runs, including a solo home run. Arizona touched Spiers for another run in the sixth. He's one of many candidates for the final rotation spot but a lack of meaningful experience in the upper-level of the minors suggests Spiers could open at Triple-A Louisville.