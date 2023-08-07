The Reds reinstated Legumina (ankle) from the 15-day injured list Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Louisville.

Legumina struck out two over four shutout innings across four appearances between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and the Triple-A club during his rehab assignment, but the Reds didn't have room from him in the bullpen even though he had moved past a right ankle contusion. He'll stick around in Louisville but should rank near the top of the list for a call-up the next time Cincinnati requires an extra right-handed reliever.