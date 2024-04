The Reds recalled Legumina from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

He'll join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Frankie Montas (forearm), who was placed on the 15-day injured list. Legumina made 11 appearances out of the Cincinnati bullpen in 2023 but has pitched exclusively for Louisville through the first month of the season, logging a 4.50 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 11:1 K:BB in 10 innings. He'll likely handle a low-leverage relief role while he's up with Cincinnati.