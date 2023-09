Cincinnati optioned Legumina to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Legumina worked a scoreless inning of relief in the Reds' win over the Mariners on Tuesday, but he carries a rough 5.68 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 11:9 K:BB in 12.2 major-league innings this season. Lyon Richardson was recalled in a corresponding roster move and will get the start in Wednesday's series finale versus Seattle.