Legumina (shoulder) shifted his rehab assignment Tuesday from the Arizona Complex League to Triple-A Louisville.

Legumina retried all three batters he faced in his one appearance in the ACL. Seemingly recovered from a bout of shoulder discomfort that originally sent him to the injured list June 21, the 26-year-old right-hander could be an option again for the Reds' bullpen by the end of this week.