Encarnacion-Strand went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-1 win over Philadelphia.

Encarnacion-Strand, in his first three-hit game of the season, produced in a couple of key moments in the contest. After the Phillies jumped to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, he delivered a two-out double in the bottom half to tie the game. Two innings later, Encarnacion-Strand gave the Reds a 2-1 lead with another two-out RBI on a single. He later got on base to lead off the fifth prior to Elly De La Cruz's home run. Encarnacion-Strand's been a streaky hitter in 2024 and entered the night batting just .190, but he's managed to deliver with two outs -- he's posted a .364 average with 11 of his 16 RBI in those situations.