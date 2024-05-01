Encarnacion-Strand (hand) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Padres.
He'll miss a fourth straight start due to lingering left hand soreness following a hit-by-pitch. Encarnacion-Strand has been available off the bench the last two days and presumably will be again Wednesday. He could be back in the lineup Friday against the Orioles after the Reds' off day Thursday.
