Reds manager David Bell said that Encarnacion-Strand, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks after tests revealed a new fracture in his right wrist, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Initial imaging after Encarnacion-Strand was hit on the hand by a pitch late last month came back clean, but subsequent tests revealed a right ulnar styloid fracture. The 24-year-old has hit a disappointing .190/.220/.293 with two home runs in 29 games for the Reds this season. Cincinnati will turn to Jeimer Candelario to replace Encarnacion-Strand at first base in Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, while Santiago Espinal enters the lineup at first base. The Reds signed Mike Ford to a one-year contract Wednesday and could also turn to him for starts at first base while Encarnacion-Strand is on the shelf.