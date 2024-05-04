Encarnacion-Strand went 0-for-3 in Friday's 3-0 loss to Baltimore.

Encarnacion-Strand missed the last four games with a hand injury. His first full season in the majors has gotten off to a rocky start: the first baseman is slashing .190/.216/.305 over 111 plate appearances. His strikeout rate is nearly identical to what it was in 2023, but the walk rate is about half of what it was last year and Encarnacion-Strand is in the fifth percentile in chase percentage.