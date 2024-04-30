Encarnacion-Strand (hand) isn't in the Reds' lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Encarnacion-Strand will sit for the third straight game after taking a pitch off his left hand during Saturday's win over Texas. He was available off the bench Monday and may still be used if needed Tuesday, but Jeimer Candelario will be the one starting at first base while Santiago Espinal covers the hot corner.