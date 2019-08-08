Casali (knee) is expected to begin a rehab assignment for Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Casali has been inactive since July 18 due to right knee soreness. A mid-August return is becoming more likely for the veteran backstop who is slashing .253/.337/.420 in 172 plate appearances. Tucker Barnhart will likely split playing time with Casali for the remainder of the season