Reds' Curt Casali: Nearing rehab assignment
Casali (knee) is expected to begin a rehab assignment for Triple-A Louisville on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Casali has been inactive since July 18 due to right knee soreness. A mid-August return is becoming more likely for the veteran backstop who is slashing .253/.337/.420 in 172 plate appearances. Tucker Barnhart will likely split playing time with Casali for the remainder of the season
