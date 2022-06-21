The Reds reinstated Solano (hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Cincinnati swapped Solano off the 60-day IL in exchange for lefty starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (back), who was transferred from the 10-day IL since he was already on track to miss more than two months with his injury. The righty-hitting Solano is expected to serve as a short-side platoon option at second base, third base or shortstop for Jonathan India, Kyle Farmer or Brandon Drury, depending on which player the Reds want to extend a breather on a given day.
