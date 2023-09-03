Solano is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Despite delivering a four-hit performance in Saturday's 9-7 win and maintaining a .395/.430/.481 batting line since Aug. 1, Solano will hit the bench Sunday for the second straight matchup with a right-handed pitcher (Jon Gray). Minnesota will roll out the same lineup they used against right-hander Max Scherzer in Friday's series opener, with Joey Gallo spelling Solano at first base once again.