Solano went 4-for-4 with one double and three runs scored in Tuesday's victory over the Athletics.

Solano broke out of his slump Tuesday, scoring thrice and reaching safely in all five plate appearances after entering the contest with one hit across his last eight games (24 at-bats). Through 129 appearances, Solano is slashing .286/.371/.401 with 41 runs scored, 38 RBI and a 22.3 percent strikeout rate.