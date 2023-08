The Reds designated Salazar for assignment Friday.

Salazar had been playing for Triple-A Louisville since he was optioned July 2. Triple-A and the majors have been a struggle for him. With Louisville, the 25-year-old righty had a lofty 8.24 ERA in 19.2 innings. In the majors, the reliever had a 8.03 ERA in 12.1 innings.