Montas (2-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing five runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk over five innings. He struck out four.

After two perfect innings to start his night, Montas allowed the first three batters to reach in the third, ultimately surrendering three runs in the frame. He'd then allow a pair of unearned runs in the fifth en route to his first loss with the Reds. The 31-year-old Montas allowed just one run over through 11.2 innings in his first two starts prior to Tuesday. Despite the loss, it's been an encouraging start to the campaign for the right-hander -- Montas now sports a 2.16 ERA with a 1.14 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB across 16.2 innings. He's currently in line for a road matchup with the Mariners in his next outing Monday.