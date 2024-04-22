The Reds placed Montas (forearm) on the 15-day injured list Monday.

Montas' move to the IL isn't an overly surprising one, as the right-hander had already conceded that he would need to miss at least his next turn through the rotation after exiting in the first inning of his start Sunday against the Angels when he was struck in his pitching arm by a liner. Fortunately for Montas, he was able to avoid any fractured bones, but he's dealing with a painful bruise that will keep him on the shelf for at least the next two weeks. If Montas is able to resume throwing in the coming days, he should have a good chance at returning from the 15-day IL around the time he's first eligible for activation May 7. The Reds are likely to turn to Nick Martinez to fill Montas' spot in the rotation.