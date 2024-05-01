Reds manager David Bell said Tuesday that he expects Montas (forearm) to return from the 15-day injured list when first eligible May 7 or the day after, MLB.com reports.

Montas was placed on the IL on April 22 with a bruised right forearm, which he sustained when he was struck by a line drive in his start a day earlier. Bell noted that Montas threw a side session Monday without issue, and the right-hander will throw one more bullpen session later this week as a final test of his health. If all goes well, Montas should rejoin the rotation for the Reds' three-game series with the Diamondbacks that begins next Tuesday.