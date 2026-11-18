Montas (elbow) could land a major-league contract after impressing during a thowing session for teams Tuesday, Will Sammon and Dennis Lin of The Athletic report.

Montas has not pitched since undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2025, but he should be ready for Opening Day next season after sitting at 95 mph and touching 98 mph during Tuesday's session in Arizona. Slated to turn 34 in March, Montas has lacked consistency in his career but has been a frontline starter at times. In his last full regular season in 2024, he posted a 4.84 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 148:66 K:BB over 150.2 frames across 30 starts.