Montas will undergo surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Whether Montas requires Tommy John surgery might not be known until he has the operation, but a full UCL reconstruction is considered "very likely," per Heyman, which would knock Montas out until the 2027 season. The 32-year-old holds a $17 million player option for 2026 that he'll undoubtedly exercise.