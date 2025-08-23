Montas' UCL injury in his right elbow is season-ending, and Tommy John surgery is being considered, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports Saturday.

Montas was placed on the injured list earlier Saturday with a UCL injury that manager Carlos Mendoza called "pretty significant." At this point, it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but the Mets have already ruled him out for the remainder of 2025. Montas is likely to undergo some sort of corrective procedure, and Tommy John surgery is a possibility.