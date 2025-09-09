Montas will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Tuesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

A full UCL repair had been considered likely, and now it's official. The operation will likely sideline Montas until the 2027 campaign. Montas proved to be a disastrous investment for the Mets, posting a 6.28 ERA in seven starts and two relief appearances, and he will now undoubtedly exercise a $17 million player option for 2026.