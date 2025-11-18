The Mets designated Montas (elbow) for assignment Tuesday, Michael Mayer of MetsmerizedOnline.com reports.

The club needed to free up a spot on its 40-man roster ahead of Tuesday's Rule 5 protection deadline. Montas posted a 6.28 ERA in seven starts and two relief appearances in 2025 and is slated to miss the entire 2026 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He will become a free agent after clearing waivers and the Mets will be responsible for his $17 million salary for next season.