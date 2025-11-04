Mets' Frankie Montas: Officially exercises player option
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Montas (elbow) exercised his $17 million player option for 2026 on Tuesday.
Montas posted a 6.28 ERA in seven starts and two relief appearances in 2025 and will miss the entire 2026 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, making his option decision an easy one.
