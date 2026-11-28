Montas (elbow) signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Reds on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Montas impressed a few teams after hosting a workout earlier in the month, and he evidently caught Cincinnati's attention enough to draw a $5 million deal that also features $4.5 million in incentives. The 33-year-old sat out all of 2026 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2025 and he put up a 4.84 ERA and 1.37 WHIP over 150.2 innings during his last full regular season in '24.