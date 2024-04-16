Montas (2-2) took the loss against Seattle on Monday, allowing five runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one batter over two innings.

Much of Montas' troubles were self-inflicted, as he issued five free passes and threw just 34 of 66 pitches for strikes. It didn't help that he was hit hard when getting Mariners batters to swing -- two of the three hits against him left the park. Montas began the season looking great, going 2-0 and allowing just one run over 11.2 frames across his first two starts. However, he's faltered with two straight losses during which he's yielded 10 runs (eight earned) over seven innings. Montas will look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively lined up to come at home against the Angels this weekend.