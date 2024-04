Montas (forearm) said after Sunday's game against the Angels that he's likely to miss his next start due to soreness and swelling, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Montas recorded just two outs before a comebacker forced him from Sunday's game, and it appears the forearm bruise will cost him at least one turn through the rotation. The right-hander avoided a fracture but may still require a trip to the injured list, depending how quickly the swelling and soreness subsides.