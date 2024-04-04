Montas (2-0) recorded the win Wednesday in a 4-1 victory over the Phillies, allowing one run on five hits and three walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out five,

The right-hander couldn't quite deliver his second straight quality start to begin the season, blanking Philly for five innings before fading in the sixth -- Kyle Schwarber led off the frame with a solo shot, and Montas then loaded the bases with two outs before Justin Wilson was able to quell the rally. Montas exited after 100 pitches (63 strikes), and through his first two outings with the Reds he's posted a 9:3 K:BB in 11.2 innings. The 31-year-old lines up to make his next start at home early next week against the Brewers.