Montas allowed one run on three hits while striking out five over four innings in Monday's spring start against San Francisco.

Montas elicited sighs of relief, delivering a strong outing after surrendering four runs in each of his previous two Cactus League starts. The lone run scored on a misplayed grounder up the middle. A wavering breaking ball was the main culprit in his previous outing, but Montas was able to locate the pitch better Monday, per Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Montas will have one more start before taking the ball Opening Day, March 28, at home against the Nationals.