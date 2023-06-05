site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Franklin German: Loses 40-man roster spot
German was designated for assignment Monday.
The
Reds needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Andrew Abbott and German is the casualty. German has gone from the Red Sox to the White Sox and then to the Reds via waivers since January and could be on the move again.
