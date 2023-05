The Reds claimed German off waivers from the White Sox on Monday and optioned him to Triple-A Louisville.

German had been designated for assignment by the White Sox and has now found a new home. The 25-year-old has a big arm as evidenced by his 16 strikeouts in 11.1 innings this season at the Triple-A level. However, his nine walks and 7.15 ERA also points to how erratic he can be. The Reds will attempt to coax the most out of the reliever.