The Red Sox released German on Wednesday.

German had attended big-league camp with the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee but didn't wind up making any appearances in the Grapefruit League before being reassigned to the minors. The 26-year-old righty reliever won't end up breaking camp with Triple-A Worcester and will now hit the open market in search of his next opportunity. German has five MLB appearances to his name, all of which came with Boston in the 2022 season.