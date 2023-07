The Reds released German on Thursday.

German will move on from the Reds organization just two days after being activated from the 7-day injured list after he had been inactive for more than a month. Between stints with the Reds' and White Sox's Triple-A affiliates in 2023, German made 19 appearances and pitched to a 7.78 ERA over 19.2 innings. The 25-year-old right-hander previously made his big-league debut with Boston last season, making five appearances out of the Red Sox bullpen.