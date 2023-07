Fraley went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run and was hit by a pitch in Tuesday's 11-10 loss to San Francisco.

Fraley gave the Reds an early 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning with his 13th home run of the season. In the fifth inning, he was removed for pinch hitter Christian Encarnacion-Strand, who delivered a three-run home run off lefty reliever Sean Manaea for his first hit as a major leaguer. The lefty-swinging Fraley has just 36 plate appearances against southpaws in 2023.