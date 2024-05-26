Fraley went 2-for-4 with two singles and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Dodgers. He was picked off and caught stealing on another attempt.

After missing three starts due to a hand injury, Fraley was back in the cleanup spot against right-hander Walker Buehler. Fraley stole a base right away after his single in the first inning, his eighth steal of the campaign, which puts him on pace to surpass 20 stolen bases for a second consecutive season. The power has been severely lacking, however, as he still sits with just one home run and his SLG is down nearly 80 points from a year ago.