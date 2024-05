Fraley (hand) entered Thursday's 6-4 extra-inning loss to the Padres as a pinch runner in the 10th inning.

Fraley ran for Jeimer Candelario, who had walked, and presumably was only going to run the bases. The Reds didn't score in the extra frame, but the activity suggests the outfielder could return to the lineup Friday or at some point during the weekend series against the Dodgers.