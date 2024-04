India started at designated hitter and went 2-for-4 in Friday's 2-1 loss to Texas.

India's been back two games following a bout with an illness and has served as the designated hitter while batting sixth in both. Perhaps using him as a DH is way to acclimate him to playing again after a a five-day absence. The batting order placement, however, represents a change. India had been the primary leadoff hitter against lefties and righties prior to his illness.