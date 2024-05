India went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Padres.

India delivered a two-run single in the sixth inning then put himself in scoring position with his third steal of the season. He took a turn at cleanup -- his first time this season -- as the Reds continue to work around the absence of primary cleanup hitter Christian Encarnacion-Strand (hand). India is 9-for-23 (.391) over six games since returning from an illness that cost him four days.