India (illness) will serve as the Reds' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Thursday's game against the Phillies.

India is back in the starting nine for the first time since Saturday, albeit in a non-defensive role as the Reds look to ease him back in following his bout with an illness that kept him on the bench for four games. He'll likely reprise his usual duties at second base over the weekend, at which point Santiago Espinal will head back to the bench and serve as a utility infielder.