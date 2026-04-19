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India is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.

On the bench for three of the Royals' previous four matchups with right-handed starting pitchers, India's playing time had already been tailing off, but the veteran infielder will now remain out Sunday despite a southpaw (Ryan Weathers) taking the hill for the Yankees. The Royals will go with the left-handed-hitting Michael Massey at second base instead of India, who has mustered a lowly .167/.310/.313 slash line across 58 plate appearances thus far during his second season with Kansas City.

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