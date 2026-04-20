Kansas City placed India on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a left shoulder subluxation.

India hadn't started in any of the Royals' last three games, but it's not clear if his recent absences from the lineup were performance-related, a result of the injury or a combination of both. In any event, India won't be eligible for activation until April 29, clearing the way for Michael Massey to make regular starts at second base for at least the next week. The Royals should have more information regarding the severity of India's injury along with a potential timeline for his return in the coming days.