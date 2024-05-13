India went 3-for-5 with a stolen base in Sunday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Giants.

India posted his second multi-hit effort of May, but he's still hitting a modest .216 (8-for-37) for the month. All three of his hits Sunday were singles. The second baseman is up to .225/.331/.310 slash line with two home runs, four steals, 11 RBI, 12 runs scored, three doubles and a triple over 35 contests this season. Despite his lackluster hitting, India's fourth on the team in batting average and sixth in OPS, so it's unlikely he'll lose a starting role any time soon.